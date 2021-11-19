DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Field Operations arrested 20 individuals on various felony and misdemeanor domestic violence charges during a two-day task force initiative that concluded Nov. 18.
A total of 29 of 180 outstanding domestic violence warrants were cleared. Some suspects were wanted on multiple warrants.
Felony warrant charges included Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree, Terroristic Threat, Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Felony Probation/Aggravated Assault.
The individuals arrested on Felony charges are Quotae Golatt for Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree; Alexis Jade Kunz for Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree; Mambala S. Jawneh for Terroristic Threat; Xavier Anderson for Child Molestation and Aggravated Sexual Battery; and Lequita Renee Williams for Felony Probation/Aggravated Assault.
Misdemeanor warrant charges included Family Violence, Criminal Trespass, Simple Battery Harm, Theft by Taking, Cruelty to Children Third Degree, Violating a Family Violence Order, Failure to Appear on Battery/Family Violence/Disorderly Conduct, Discharge of Firearm on Property of Another, Simple Battery Provoke, and Obstruction.
The individuals arrested on misdemeanor charges are Jermaine Watkins for Family Violence and Criminal Trespass; Desangelo Harris for Simple Battery Harm and Family Violence; Gerald Archer for Theft by Taking; William Sevier for Family Violence/Cruelty to Child Third Degree; Zymez Refael Owens for Simple Battery Harm; Krishon Javon Montrell Gary for Criminal Trespass; James Taylor for Violating a Family Violence Order; Travis Blake for Failure to Appear on Battery/Family Violence/Disorderly Conduct; Kenneth Maurice Williams for Family Violence; Justin Sledge for Terroristic Threats/Discharge of Firearm on Property of Another; John Henry Battle for Simple Battery Provoke; Ali Zar for Battery/Family Violence; Dalondji Bazirio for Battery Family Violence/Obstruction; and Dexter Daniels for Simple Battery.
Sheriff’s investigators from the Field Operations Fugitive, Uniform, Domestic Violence and S.W.A.T. Units located and placed the suspects in custody without incident. All suspects were transported to the DeKalb County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.