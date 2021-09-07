ATLANTA (CBS46) – Vaccinated or not, teachers and other staff members of Atlanta Public Schools must now take part in twice-a-week COVID-19 testing.
Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring said it’s an effort to protect as many people as possible.
“At the end of the day, we want our scholars to be in front of us, but we want them to be safe when they are,” Herring said when she made the announcement in late August.
The testing will take place at schools and other APS test sites. Teachers can learn more here.
District leaders said they decided to mandate testing because of low participation in APS’s voluntary surveillance testing program. Students are still permitted to take part in the program but are not required to do so.
The district is also considering a vaccine mandate for all employees.
