CLAYTON COUNTY – A judge denied a bond for one of the twins accused of attacking a mother with a frying pan. Kyra Faison appeared in a Clayton County court, Thursday.
Charges for Kyra and her twin sister Tyra Faison include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. Deputies said the twins kicked open the door of the woman’s residence and beat the victim in the face with a frying pan.
Investigators said the twins then dragged the victim out of the residence and took her car keys and phone while striking her with their fists. Deputies captured Kyra Faison in a motel in College Park. They also arrested her boyfriend, Paul Mouton, who faces a boarding prisoner charge. Kyra Faison’s next court date is January 23, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.