ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Rrepublican congressional candidate Marjorie Greene is in Twitter jail after posting that children should not wear masks.
Greene believes it’s unhealthy for their psychological, emotional and educational growth she also says wearing a mask as emasculating for boys.
Tonight only on @cbs46 I speak with Georgia republican congressional candidate @mtgreenee about the tweet that got her kicked off Twitter for 12 hours.Democratic opponent @KevinVanAusdal speaks out on why he believes her opinions are dangerous. #exclusive #Atlanta https://t.co/y2cKQoPIlJ— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) September 9, 2020
“If porn is on Twitter why are conservative opinions like mines being censored and band,” questioned Greene.
Greene's Democratic opponent Kevin Van Ausdal was stunned by her stance on masks.
“The reality is America is fed up with the mask, it politicizes so much. We shouldn’t be doing that,” said Greene.
“It really makes our leaders roll their eyes at how shameful that is, we’ve been in touch with educators and local leaders and they find this just ridiculous, “ said Ausdal.
Ausdal said it is important not to dismiss just how dangerous the COVID-19 virus is.
“Anyone of any age, any gender, in any political party can die from this,” he added.
Greene says she is standing her ground and will continue to speak out on behalf of parents and small business owners who are fed up and want the country to reopen.
”We can’t be held in paralyzing fear of a Chinese virus where most people that get it are asymptomatic, you know the flu is dangerous also, so is driving a car,” explained Greene. “Twitter has suspended me several times and today I decided big tech censorship is now going to be my number one priority when I get to Congress.”
Ausdal reinforced that, ”making outlandish claims and comments not based on research and facts it’s just ...it will kill people and that’s why it’s taken down, that’s why I treat it different than other opinions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.