WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump turned 73 Friday, but one of his biggest rivals has trumped him on Twitter.
On Twitter Friday morning, the top trend across the United States was #JohnMcCainDay. The hashtag was a not-so-subtle shot at President Trump who had a great dislike for the late senator.
"He's not a war hero," Trump said in July 2015. "He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured."
McCain, who battled an aggressive brain cancer the last year of his life, criticized Trump over his deferment during the Vietnam police action. McCain also criticized the president over a congratulatory message Trump sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin when the Russian leader was re-elected.
Trump was also angry at McCain after the late Arizona senator cast a vote against a Republican repeal of the Affordable Care Act in 2017.
Trump was not invited to McCain's funeral in 2018, per the senator's wishes.
Months after his death, Trump again criticized McCain incorrectly tweeting the senator finished "last in his class" and that McCain worked with Democrats to try to derail Trump's presidential campaign.
