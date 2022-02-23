SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — Two 18-year-olds have been arrested in Sandy Springs after allegedly shooting 2 people with a pellet gun.
According to Sand Springs Police Department, they responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. from a person who said they had just been shot multiple times with a pellet gun from someone in a moving vehicle in the area of Ferry Road and Bonnie Lane.
The victim, who was knocked to the ground in shooting, was able to provide a detailed description of the car and told police which way it was going. The person who was shot had visible injuries and was treated at the scene and released.
While officers were investigating the incident, a 911 call was received from someone who said they had just been shot by someone in a SUV in the area of Wieuca Road near Dudley Lane within the city of Atlanta.
Soon after the 2nd shooting, officers spotted the SUV near Roswell Road and Windsor Parkway. They stopped the vehicle and took both people inside into custody.
Officers found two rifle-style weapons in plain view along with a large amount of pellets.
The two suspects were taken in to be questioned. At this time, their identities and photos are not being release. SSPD believes there may be other victims.
If anyone has any information related to this case, contact Detective Morgan at WMorgan@SandySpringsGa.Gov or your local police department where the incident occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.