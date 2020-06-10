CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting involving Clayton County Police is under investigation in Forest Park.
According to Clayton County police, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call reporting a carjacking on Wednesday at 8:07 p.m., near Johnson Road and Old Dixie Highway.
Officers arrived at the scene and learned there were four victims in a vehicle which was carjacked. The victims were reportedly approached by five suspects and during the alleged carjacking, the driver was hit in the head with the butt of a gun, police said.
The victim told officers he was able to track his vehicle through an iPad that was left inside of the car.
While attempting to locate the vehicle, an officer spotted the alleged stolen car with three males inside near the area of the carjacking, police reported.
According to Clayton police, after spotting the car, the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, however, the suspected driver refused to stop, causing the vehicle to crash near the Laurel Pointe Apartments on Johnson Road and Old Dixie Highway.
Moments after the crash, police said all three suspects ran, splitting up into two separate directions.
Officers chased the suspects and during the foot chase, “the suspects brandished handguns and began firing upon the officers. The officers then returned fire to the suspects”, a police spokesperson said.
One suspect was shot in the shoulder by officers, and another suspect was shot in the back, “as the suspects were attempting to escape capture,” police said. The third suspect was arrested as well, police said.
Immediately after the shooting, police said they provided medical assistance to the wounded suspects, and both suspects were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said two of the suspects are 17 and the third suspect is 20.
Additionally, four handguns were recovered at the scene of the shooting, police reported.
This is the 47th officer-involved shooting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to this year.
No officers or other civilians were injured in the shooting, and police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
