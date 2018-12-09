Coweta County, GA (CBS46) Two 16-year-old teens accused of stealing an iPad were arrested Sunday morning after separate attempts to flee police. The incident caused traffic to come to a standstill in both directions of I-85.
Around 9 a.m. Newnan Police responded to reports of cars being broken into in the 400 block of Newnan Crossing Bypass in Ashley Park. A victim, whose iPad had been stolen, used the built-in tracking device to alert Newnan Police of the devices location.
Police managed to locate the suspects in the area of a Lowes hardware store. It was then that the suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle down the interstate. Coweta County deputies assisted Newnan Police in disabling the vehicle with spike strips, resulting in the vehicle spinning and hitting a guardrail.
One teen attempted to flee police was apprehended with the use of a taser. The second teen managed to run across eight lanes of traffic and into the woods near I-85 and Highway 29 before police located him with the use of a K-9 unit.
According to police, both teens were found in possession of a firearm. Despite police firing their weapons at the second suspect, no one was injured.
The GBI has not been called in to assist with the investigation.
