ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Two people are in custody following a string of car break-ins in Atlanta early Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a report of several men breaking into vehicles in the 700 block of Morosgo Dr. NE. When officers arrived, the men fled the scene on foot. Two were apprehended.
Police said a total of 18 vehicles were broken into and two more were damaged. The men are being held at Fulton County Jail where they are charged with 18 counts of entering auto, two counts of criminal trespass and obstruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.