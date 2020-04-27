PICKENS COUNTY (CBS46)— Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office announced the arrest of two individuals for two separate fires.
According to a press release, Jason Fowler, 22, and Ramona Buchanan, 43, both from Jasper, GA were arrested on arson related charges.
Fowler was charged with one count of criminal damage to property and Buchanan was charged with two counts of arson in the first degree.
The charges stem from fires allegedly set to two separate homes.
“The first fire occurred in August of 2019 off of Marblehead Road in Marble Hill. The second fire occurred two months later in October of 2019 off of Pulltight Road in Marble Hill,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Both fires were set to campers that were being used as primary residences.”
Officials have not released the motives behind the fires.
First degree arson is a felon punishable by a fine of up to $50,000 and/or a prison term ranging from one to 20 years.
The two arrests bring the total number of individuals arrested with the assistance of the State’s Fire Investigations Unit in 2020 to 32.
