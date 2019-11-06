CHEROKEE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two men are facing charges after detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office conducted undercover online chat investigations.
Andy Estremera, 22, of Gainesville, was arrested at his home Monday night. Investigators say he sent and requested lewd images from who he thought was a 13 year-old girl and asked the girl to take a taxi to him. He’s charged with Computer Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Act, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Obscene Internet Contact with a Minor and Electronic Distribution of Obscene Material to a Minor.
Jermone Walker, 25, of Canton, was arrested Tuesday afternoon when authorities say he showed up to meet who he thought was a 14 year-old girl he had been talking to online. He agreed to show up to an area outside of a rec center and a sheriff’s office building in Woodstock, where detectives were waiting for him. He’s accused of offering the teen girl money and drugs to come spend the weekend with him. Walker is charged with Computer Pornography Exploitation Act, Attempted Child Molestation and Pandering.
“Parents hear all the time that they need to know what their kids are doing online but they really need to know that there are people online that if given the opportunity will hurt their child,” said Capt. Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. “They’re building a relationship with your kid, they’re chatting, they’re sending pictures and they build a trust with them, if you will, so when they take it to the next level and ask to meet or ask to come to them, the child feels comfortable often.”
He said it’s important to know the apps your kids are using and to speak with them about the risks of communicating with people they don’t know.
