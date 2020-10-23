ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 19-year-old and juvenile are now behind bars in connection with the death of 21-year-old Javeon Billings
Billings was shot dead on the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Dr NW on October 2.
Atlanta Police responded to the scene around 6:41 p.m. after a call of a person shot. When officers arrived, Billings had already been taken to Grady Hospital by a private party.
Billings died of his wounds, and Atlanta Homicide detectives went to work investigating the incident. On October 21, detectives obtained arrest warrants for felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault for 19-year-old Joshua Witherspoon and a 16-year-old male.
Witherspoon and the juvenile both turned themselves in the next day on October 22, after which they were transported to Fulton County Jail and Metro Youth Detention Center, respectively.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
