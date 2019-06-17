Two arrested in counterfeit bills scheme

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Two people are in custody for attempting to use counterfeit bills.
Adairsville police arrested Jerrod Paulin Turner, 28, of Buford and Kia Simone Chin, 34, of Lawrenceville, during a traffic stop after they received a report that the two were attempting to use counterfeit bills at a business.
During the traffic stop police found a manila envelope containing more than $1,500 in counterfeit bills, receipts for purchases from many businesses, and a firearm.
Police discovered the two used the fake cash at Zaxby’s and Burger King restaurants in Adairsville as well. The man and woman told police they used the counterfeit bills mistakenly.
They were arrested and taken to Bartow County Jail where they face multiple charges including forgery in the first degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
