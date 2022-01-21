NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Two people have been arrested in Newton County for the sexual exploitation of children, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The GBI says it received numerous independent and unrelated cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the possession and/or distribution of explicit child sexual abuse material, commonly known as child porn, which resolved to Newton County.
As a result of the search warrant executions, two people were arrested:
- Taylor Boyd, age 17, of Covington, GA, was charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography) and three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography)
- Rondriko Mohone, age 39, of Newborn, GA, was charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography) and one count of Tampering with Evidence
Boyd and Mohone were transported to the Newton County Jail.
The GBI was assisted by the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
