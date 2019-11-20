ATLANTA, Ga . (CBS46) -- Spelman College and Morehouse College, two of Atlanta's Historically Black Colleges and Universities are both receiving $1 million grants.
The grants come from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, The Rockefeller Foundation, and The Andrew Mellon Foundation. Their funds are intended to support faculty development at the schools. The grants will also require the institutions "to share best practices with each other and with the broader historically black college community."
In October, Morehouse announced it would be furloughing its faculty and cutting its budget. The college's leadership says it will use the money to support programming that will "make the college more competitive in attracting and retaining top talent by providing funds for start-up packages and robust opportunities for faculty growth and development."
Spelman leaders say they will use the funds to support faculty success, recruitment and retention efforts. They will also use the funds to "support faculty success, recruitment and retention efforts through the awarding of "Distinguished Scholar/Maker" grants and course-release funding for academic departments, seed grants to develop curriculum."
Prairie View A&M University is the third HBCU to receive the grant. Prairie View received $1 million from Mellon. The Carnegie Corporation awarded $1 million to Morehouse and $500,000 to Spelman, which also received $500,000 from Rockefeller.
The funding comes as HBCU's across the country were hoping to have a federal funding package passed in the United States Senate. Lawmakers shot down the funding plans, approving a continuing resolution to fund the government for another month, excluding $225 million in aid to HBCU's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.