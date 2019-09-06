ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Do you ever wonder where the food you eat and the products you use are produced?
CBS46 met with two metro Atlanta women, who’ve joined forces to create a product that is naturally good and Georgia made.
Each day starts at Decimal Place Farms in north Clayton County with a steady stream of milk that’s pumped out by more than 45 goats, each one producing at least a gallon a day.
Mary Rigdon raised them all by hand.
"Anything that eats kudzu poison ivy privet, which turns it into good tasting milk, I'm there," Rigdon told CBS46.
Her goat milk is used for a number of cheeses sold at local farmers markets and restaurants.
It's also the primary ingredient in soap made by Indigo Bath and Body, a Marietta company created by Jennifer Tice.
"Mary and her goat milk are probably one of my favorite ingredients that go into my products," says Tice. “When you buy from Indigo, you're not only supporting me. You're also supporting the farmers like Mary."
Also like the McMullian family farm in Hartwell. Their cucumbers help make the Green Goddess soap.
The honey used in the Wild Honey soap comes from B.J. Weeks Honey Farm in Ball Ground. The Java Jive soap is made with coffee from Java Genesis in Bethelam, Georgia.
Mary Rigdon lets the goats out to graze everyday and supplements their diet with black oil sunflower seeds, which she says makes their milk richer. It's a process that she'll carry on with the next generation.
It really does come full circle. As Jennifer mentioned, it's an opportunity to support small Georgia companies and the economy because they make their products in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.