Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Two brothers are recovering after both were shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.
The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning at an apartment complex on Steele Avenue.
Police say one man was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the arm and stomach. Both were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
Police also say the suspects were last seen driving away in a dark-colored minivan.
Both victims had active warrants for their arrests.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
