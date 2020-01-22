ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been a deadly afternoon on Atlanta roads Wednesday. A wreck killed a driver on Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive S.W. around 5 p.m.
Atlanta Fire and Rescue, in addition to Grady EMT, responded to the two-vehicle crash. First responders found one driver unresponsive. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The second car driver and passenger had non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene. The wreck is under investigation.
