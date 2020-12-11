HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two children were found dead and a woman was found seriously injured in a Hall County home Friday.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing call at a house east of Gainesville around 2:00 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found an injured 26-year-old woman.
Deputies found two siblings, a five-year-old boy and six-year-old girl, dead in the home.
Hall County Fire Services transported the injured woman to receive treatment for her injuries.
Authorities said it was an insolated incident and they are not searching for any suspects and there is no danger to the public. The names of those involved have not been released as investigators work to notify family.
