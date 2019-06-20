NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) Two children are dead and several others injured following a crash in Gwinnett County late Wednesday night.
Gwinnett County Police say 28 year-old Cindy Catalan-Ordonez was driving a silver Mitsubishi Endeavor on Steve Reynolds Boulevard around 10 p.m. when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a white Toyota RAV 4. The impact then pushed the RAV 4 into a Honda Civic.
In all, eight people from the three vehicles were hospitalized. Vincent Kim, 8, and Kristin Kim, 14, were later pronounced dead at the hospital. The six others involved sustained varying levels of injuries but all are expected to be okay.
No charges have been filed yet but Gwinnett County Police say Catalan-Ordonez is likely to face criminal charges.
