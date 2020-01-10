DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- As metro Atlanta continues to grow, local cities are looking to expand. Both the cities of Clarkston and Brookhaven may absorb more of Dekalb County through annexation.
“Clarkston is actually one of the fastest growing suburbs in the entire country,” said Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry.
The city of Clarkston is now just 1.4 square miles.
“The Clarkston campus of Georgia State and Georgia Piedmont College, Clarkston High School aren’t in the city limits,” Terry explained.
Terry said there are two annexation proposals on the table. One which would annex people and places with a Clarkston zip code, and another which would annex an even larger area of DeKalb County to include North DeKalb Mall. The second proposal would double Clarkston's population.
“Our preference is to do an actual vote,” Terry said. “The other method is a 60 percent petition drive.”
Over in Brookhaven, there’s an annexation push from a developer.
“The citizens are using state law to petition the government to be included in the city,” said Brookhaven spokesperson Burke Brennan.
“This is 11 parcels encompassing 27 acres near the intersection of North Druid Hills and Briarcliff Roads.
Brennan said the intersection includes a Target, a Chick Fil A, and the Briarcliff Station strip mall, which is home to several restaurants.
“We understand that there is a redevelopment project which is proposed for the area and we’re looking into that as well.”
The next step for the city of Clarkston is a town hall meeting on January 27th. Brookhaven will try to learn more about Dekalb County’s objections before it moves forward.
