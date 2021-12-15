ATLANTA (CBS46) — Clayton County Public Schools has announced that Adamson and Pointe South Middle Schools will pivot to virtual learning beginning Dec. 16 due to a number of staff members having to quarantine.
Adamson Middle School is located in Rex and Pointe South is located in Jonesboro.
Staff will return Jan. 3-4 for staff development activities and students will return Jan. 5 for the start of the 2nd semester.
While operating in the virtual learning environment, breakfast and lunch meals will be available for students. Parents/guardians should contact the school for details regarding meal services as specifics and/or pickup times vary from school to school.
All schools and school officers of Clayton COunty Public Schools will be closed Dec. 20 to Dec. 31.
The school district is encouraging students and families and employees and their families to practice standard COVID safety protocols during this time of travel, shopping and gatherings. These include wearing a mask, social distancing, frequent hand washing, use of hand sanitizer and more. For addition information, click here.
The school district says it will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of all students and employees while monitoring ongoing data and information relative to the pandemic.
