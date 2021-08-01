CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Due to a number of staff members having to quarantine, North Clayton High School and Pointe South Middle School both announced they will begin the 2021-2022 School Year virtually on August 2.
School officials said they will continue in the virtual learning environment on August 3 and August 4.
As Clayton County Public Schools continues to make decisions in the best interest of all students and employees, district leaders will continue to monitor this ongoing situation and will share additional information as necessary.
