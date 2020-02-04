ATLANTA (CBS46)—Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul Howard announced a star Atlanta college basketball player and two others were sentenced after being convicted for attempted murder.
According to a press release from the district attorney’s office, in March 2018, Amontae Barnes, 25, met Naya Hunter at an Austell gas station.
They exchanged phone numbers and Barnes sent Hunt a picture which showed a large sum of cash with hopes of impressing Hunter.
They agreed to meet at Hunter’s apartment complex.
After Barnes arrived, Hunter told Barnes she needed to call someone so she could get marijuana.
As Barnes and Hunter were sitting on the breezeway, the district attorney’s office reported, Devin Durham approached and greeted Hunter and Barnes.
Moments later, Jalen Hunt also approached the trio, pulled out a gun, and attempted to rob Barnes.
When Barnes refused, Hunt shot Barnes in the hand.
Moments later, Barnes attempted to escape, however, Hunt followed behind and shot Barnes seven more times.
Hunt, Durham, and Hunter all fled the scene, the press release stated.
Barnes was treated and released from the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to his back, torso, and arm.
Officials reported phone records later connected Hunter, Hunt, and Durham to the crime.
In addition, investigators said the three individuals are members of a subset of a prominent Atlanta criminal street gang.
Durham and Hunter were also members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Atlanta Metropolitan College when they committed the crime, the press release stated.
“Atlanta criminal street gangs continue to grow and prosper within our community.
It’s hard to understand why young people who are enrolled in college, are members of a college basketball team, with a life full of promise and opportunity ahead of them, are somehow attracted to illegal street gang activity.
But, until we answer that fundamental question, gang activity will continue to plague our community", D.A. Paul Howard wrote in the press release.
According to the district attorney’s office, Hunt was sentenced to 25 year years to serve 20, balance probated; Durham was sentenced to 15 years to serve 10, balance probated; and Hunter was sentenced to 15 years to serve 10, balance probated.
