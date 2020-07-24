SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)-- Many communities continue to provide food resources for struggling families amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents in the city of South Fulton can access some of that help this week. City officials are partnering with the Atlanta Community Food Bank and area businesses to distribute food donations to those in need.
The "Feeding the City of South Fulton" giveaway is scheduled for Friday, July 24 beginning at 11 a.m. at Welcome All Park on Will Lee Road.
In Clayton County, local leaders are partnering with New Vision Christian church to give boxes of groceries away every week for the foreseeable future. That giveaway happens every Friday beginning at noon at 5300 Frontage Rd in Forest Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.