COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) Two people are in critical condition following a shooting in Covington on Wednesday.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at a home on the 10000 block of Fieldcrest Walk at the Fieldcrest Apartments in Covington.
Police say the shootings were the result of a domestic-related incident. Both victims were airlifted to an area hospital.
Police are still looking for a suspect.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Covington Police.
