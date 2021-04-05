Two people have died after a home caught fire on the night of Easter Sunday.
Bartow County Fire Department responded to the call at 170 Oak Leaf Drive.
Reports indicated two people were stuck inside the home trying to evacuate. While en route first responders saw heavy black smoke coming from a distance. According to fire officials.
According to a fire spokesperson, when the firefighters arrived on the scene the home was fully engulfed and eventually the home collapsed.
Two family members managed to escape the house and confirmed that two of their family members were possibly still stuck inside.
The two family members that escaped were taken to the hospital with possible smoke inhalation injuries, say officials.
Crews worked throughout the night to locate the victims.
The remains were recovered and turned over to the Bartow County Coroner's Office.
The Bartow County Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the deadly Easter Blaze.
Friends of the family impacted by this tragedy set up GoFundMe for more information click here.
