SANDY SRPINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver that resulted in the death of the two drivers involved.
At 5:30 a.m., Sandy Springs patrol officers received multiple calls of a wrong way driver traveling north in the south-bound lanes on GA-400, just south of the Roberts Drive overpass.
As the Officers were responding, the calls were upgraded to a motor vehicle crash involving the wrong-way driver and another vehicle.
As a result of the head-on collision, both drivers died at the scene. The two drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
