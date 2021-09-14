ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Henry County, according to the Henry County Police Department.
HCPD says they responded to a report about a person being shot at the St. Ives Crossing Apartments in Stockbridge shortly before 3 a.m. Sept. 13.
Upon arrival, they found two people who were deceased.
Police detectives are currently investigating and the police department is not releasing any additional information at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
