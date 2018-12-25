Lawrenceville, GA (CBS46) Two people are dead and another critically injured following a crash in Lawrenceville Monday.
The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Johnson Road and Grayland Hills.
Police say 34 year-old Saad Varney was driving on Johnson Road when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a black Mercedes-Benz.
The passenger in the Mercedes, identified as 34 year-old Dionte Jordan, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver, Eunice Jones, is currently in critical condition at Gwinnett Medical Center.
No charges have been filed in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
