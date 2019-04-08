Smyrna, GA (CBS46) Two people were killed when the vehicle they were riding in collided with another car in Cobb County on Sunday.
The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Floyd Road and Bates Road.
Cobb County Police say a 2010 Toyota Yaris being driven by 31 year-old James Wheeler turned into the path of a Infiniti G35. Wheeler, along with a passenger, 35 year-old Douglas Duff Jr. were both taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where they later passed away.
The driver of the Infiniti, 19 year-old George Cambi, along with a juvenile passenger were taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses claim Cambi was racing another vehicle when the crash occurred.
The incident remains under investigation.
