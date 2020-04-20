ATLANTA (CBS46) Two people have been killed in a crash that has closed all lanes on the Downtown Connector in Atlanta.
The crash happened near Edgewood Avenue. Not many details are known about what happened but traffic is being diverted onto Edgewood Avenue as crews clear the scene. Huge backups can be seen on the CBS46 LIVE CAM.
GDOT has an estimated clearance time of 7 a.m.
