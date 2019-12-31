ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police have blocked off a stretch of a busy Atlanta roadway as they investigate a double fatal shooting.
Cheshire Bridge Road is blocked in both directions from the I-85 interchange to the intersection with Buford Highway. Commuters can exit onto Cheshire Bridge from I-85 but cannot travel towards Buford Highway. It could be several hours before the roadway reopens and it could impact the morning commute.
Police say two men were found fatally shot inside a vehicle, which is still off to the side of the road.
Their identities have not been released.
No word on when the roadway is expected to fully reopen.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.