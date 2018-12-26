Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Two people are dead following a fire at a home in DeKalb County late Tuesday night.
The fire started around 10:30 p.m. at the home on the 2300 block of Woodcastle Lane in southeast Atlanta.
Two people were found dead inside. Their identities have not been released, pending notification of relatives.
No word on what caused the fire.
