LAWRENCEVILLE,Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County police were called to a home on Highland Ridge Point just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officers discovered two bodies inside of the house. Both were dead from gunshot wounds.
Police told reporters they were asked to do a welfare check when they found both a male and a female dead. Detectives said it was a murder-suicide and believe the man shot the woman before killing himself.
Officers said the two deceased were related.
Investigators are working to determine a motive. The names of both victims are being withheld until the next of kin is notified.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-034449
