ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Two people are dead in what police suspect was a murder-suicide at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.
The incident took place around 7 a.m. at the Berkshire apartment complex on the 1900 block of Howell Mill Road.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the two bodies.
Few details are known about what led up to the shootings and no identities have been released.
