Henry County, GA (CBS46) Two people are dead and third was injured following a crash involving a fleeing suspect along I-75 in Henry County early Tuesday morning.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Henry County police officers were involved in a pursuit with a stolen Mazda CX9 on northbound I-75 near Jodeco Road around 2 a.m.
The stolen Mazda exited the interstate at Jodeco Road and then re-entered I-75 traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, troopers said. That’s when the driver of the stolen Mazda struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck head-on.
The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect in the Mazda was initially taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital but later died when being transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
A passenger in the Mazda was also taken to Grady Hospital. Troopers did not immediately release the names of any of the people involved in the crash.
