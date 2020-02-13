ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp asked for the resignation of two high ranking leaders within the Department of Public Safety.
Commissioner Col. Mark McDonough and Deputy Commissioner Lt. Col. Russell Powell will resign effective March 1.
Governor Kemp released the following statement:
“My family and I thank Colonel McDonough for his dedicated service, leadership, and sacrifice. We wish him the very best in the years ahead.”
This comes just weeks after 30 members of the 106th GSP trooper school were fired for cheating on an online exam for the speed detection operator component of the academy curriculum. One trooper was fired months earlier because of the cheating and another resigned.
"It’s a punch in the gut," McDonough said in late January when talking about the cheating scandal. "This goes to our very core values."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.