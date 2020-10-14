LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two deputies and a suspect were struck by a Troup County Sheriff's Office vehicle Wednesday morning.
One of the deputies and the suspect were treated for minor injuries and released from Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.
Around 11 a.m. deputies arrived at the Motel 6 in the 1500 block of LaFayette Parkway to execute a search warrant at room 136. At that time deputies arrested Emanuel Boyd, however while attempting to place the 21-year-old in a patrol vehicle he broke free.
Boyd then fled on foot towards Patillo Road. He was quickly captured in a nearby ditch. Another deputy arriving on the scene in an unmarked patrol car braked near the ditch, but the vehicle slid on wet grass resulting in the deputies and Boyd being struck.
Boyd was transported to Troup County Jail upon being released from the medical center. He is charged with the sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV narcotic with intent to distribute, obstruction of an officer and escape.
The incident continues to be under investigation by Georgia State Patrol.
