ATLANTA (CBS46) — Just two weeks after the end of a disappointing season for the Atlanta Dream, two of its players were involved in a large scuffle.
In a video posted to Twitter Sunday, Dream players Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford are involved in a large physical altercation with several others.
WARNING: Graphic language. Some may find the contents of this video disturbing.
Atlanta Dream roster putting up a better fight than the Falcons Defense pic.twitter.com/5a8ZRCa9TU— f r e d c (@ColeDaynhell) October 3, 2021
It is unclear exactly when and where the fight broke out, but the popular Atlanta food truck "Tenders & Bites", can be seen in the background.
Former Dream player, Kalani Brown, can also be seen in the fight, although she is no longer on the Dream roster.
The Atlanta Dream released a statement Monday evening saying:
"The behavior in the video is unacceptable and does not align with our values as an organization. We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the league to gather more information and determine next steps."
Williams took to Twitter Monday to apologize for her role in the fight, saying she "will be better moving forward."
I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday. I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way. I’m learning everyday so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again I apologize to all attached, and I will be better moving forward.— Courtney Williams (@CourtMWilliams) October 4, 2021
