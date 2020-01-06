City of South Fulton (CBS46)—The city of South Fulton police are investigating a crash that left two people injured.
The crash happened Sunday night on Old National Highway near Pleasant Hill Road.
Officers said a SUV and a vehicle collided in a head-on crash.
Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are working to determine what caused the crash and if any charges will be filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.