ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Carl Tillessen, owner of his own fashion brand with six brick-and-mortar-stores and Jacqueline Shaw, fashion designer on four continents and founder of African Fashion Guide, will highlight a group of fashion trailblazers at the first annual Sustainable Fashion Week in Atlanta on October 28-30.
Tanjuria Willis, owner of Atlanta-based Eklozet Designer Consignment Boutique, created the event to alleviate the global impact of the apparel and footwear industries, will launch all events at a new venue—the Lee + White redevelopment of the former “Warehouse Row” buildings located at the intersection of Lee and White Streets in West End.
Other highlights of the week will include:
- a Kickoff Reception with Runway Fashion Show
- Presentations featuring Sustainable and Ethical Designers
- a Breakfast Meet & Greet with Designers at a Chic Venue
- a Ribbon Cutting Pop-Up Mall
- Pop-Up Sustainable Brand Shopping and Mall Educational Workshops
- a Halloween-Themed Closing Party
In fact, Sustainable Fashion week is endorsed by the City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Resilience.
According to Willis, the event goals are to build a sustainable community of 100,000 users by Sustainability Day, October 28, 2021: to support and promote the SFW Atlanta Textile Recycling Program making textiles available for reuse for both designers and consumers; to create a platform for designers to showcase and make available ethically friendly fashions; and to extend opportunities for educational programming and fundraising.
In addition, Willis hopes to eradicate the myths associated with sustainable clothing, such as the burlap dress.
“I hope to showcase all that is possible in the sustainable fashion industry.”
