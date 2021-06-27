Two fugitives wanted in Georgia for a shooting captured in Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY GA, (CBS46) -- Two fugitives on the run have been arrested in Virginia for their alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at a home on Hunters Glen in Fayetteville.
Police tell CBS46 they responded to a call on Hunters Glen about a person that had been shot. Once officers arrived, they rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital. According to police, the victim was last known to be in serious but stable condition.
Detectives followed leads and obtained warrants for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery for Mikias Demissie and Mesai Assefa. The suspects fled the state after the incident.
Virginia State Police troopers spotted the vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop. Mesai Assefa was taken into custody without incident. Mikias Demissie fled in the vehicle, leading troopers on a short vehicle pursuit before troopers utilized a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit and take Mikias Demissie into custody.
Both suspects will be extradited to Georgia upon clearing local charges.
