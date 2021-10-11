UPDATE (CBS46) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the allegations that two Fulton County employees shredded voter registration ballots.
According to a release, Raffensperger says 300 municipal election-related applications were shredded, something not previously released by Fulton County. The Secretary of State's Office says it has already launched an investigation into the allegations.
“After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be,” said Raffensperger in the release. “The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance. The voters of Georgia are sick of Fulton County’s failures.”
According to the Secretary of State's Office, state law requires election officials to preserve elections documents related to primary or general elections for 24 months after the election.
The release went on to say that Raffensperger is participating in a review under Georgia's new election law that "could lead to a replacement of the leadership of Fulton County's elections."
Original story below.
______________________________________________________________
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Three weeks before voters head to the polls in Fulton County, two employees have been fired for allegedly shredding a number of paper voter registration applications.
That's according to a release from Fulton County Registration an Elections Director Richard Barron Monday afternoon.
The two employees, who were not identified, may have checked out batches of applications for processing, and instead of fully processing them, they allegedly shredded some of the forms.
All of the registration applications in question were received in the last two weeks. Fellow employees reported the situation Friday and the employees were terminated the same day.
The release goes on to say Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts immediately reported it to the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for investigation.
“Elections are the most important function of our government,” said Chairman Pitts in the release. “We have committed to transparency and integrity.”
Barron also referred the actions of the two employees to the Office of Investigations within the Secretary of State’s Office.
RELATED: Early voting begins: Your guide to casting your ballot in Atlanta
So, what happens if you think your voter registration application might have been impacted? If you attempt to vote in an upcoming election and records show that you are not registered, you will be able to vote on a provisional ballot, and further investigation will follow to see if your registration was affected.
Any Fulton County resident who has questions may contact the Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections at (404) 612-7030.
