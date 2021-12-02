ATLANTA (CBS46) – Two Georgia men, Durrell Tyler and DeShawn Johnson, have been sentenced for access device fraud and aggravated identity theft related to their use of stolen identities to open accounts with credit card companies and various retailers.
Officials said the two used the dark web to commit each crime against elderly victims.
“Criminals using dark net markets to steal identities wreak havoc on the lives of individuals and compromise the financial security of victims,” said U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “While law enforcement is focused on investigating and prosecuting these individuals, citizens are reminded to be vigilant with their personal identifiable information.”
“These defendants motivated by greed targeted our most vulnerable population by seeking the identities of older individuals to violate their personal and financial well-being,” said Tommy D. Coke, Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division.
According to U.S. Attorney Erskine, the charges, and other information presented in court: Durrell Tyler, 29, and DeShawn Johnson, 30, purchased personal identifiable information (PII) from dark net markets and used the information to open credit accounts using the victims’ information.
They then forwarded the phone lines, mailing addresses, and the emails of their victims to their control. This allowed Tyler and Johnson to impersonate victims with creditors and prevented victims from learning about the fraud.
Tyler and Johnson were each held accountable for more than $130,000 in actual and intended loss suffered by more than 75 victims around the United States. Targets of their scheme included elderly men and women who were repeat victims of identity theft.
Tyler was sentenced to three years, ten months in prison for access device fraud, to be followed by two consecutive years imprisonment for aggravated identity theft. He was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $108,397.55. Tyler was convicted on these charges on May 14, after he pleaded guilty.
Johnson was sentenced to one year, six months in prison for access device fraud, to be followed by two consecutive years imprisonment for aggravated identity theft. He was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $66,097.55. Johnson was convicted on these charges on Sep. 9, after he pleaded guilty.
