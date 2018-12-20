Atlanta, GA (CBS46) U.S Customs and Border Protection agents are saying thank you to a pair of retiring K9 officers and their handlers.
Blesk is a Belgian Shepherd who once detected cocaine inside dried chilis that didn't show up on x-rays.
Chevee is a rescued beagle who sniffs out fruits, vegetables and meats that are banned in the United States.
Blesk's handler, Becky Shuford, says she's retiring and moving to Florida.
"The bond is unbreakable. He knows what I want to do. I know what he wants to do and it’s just…we’re as one," said Shuford.
Chevee will also get a new home with one of his caretakers at the kennel where he currently lives.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
