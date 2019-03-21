Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police have arrested two men in connection to a murder outside of a Buckhead bar in early February.
Atlanta Police have arrested 24 year-old Barrett Green and 25 year-old Rodney Hammond in connection to the death of 28 year-old Sean Mobley outside of the 'A Hole in the Wall' bar in Buckhead on February 9.
The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m.
A witness says she head multiple gunshots as she was walking back to her vehicle.
“Just walking down the street to the car and I just heard, probably, around six gun shots,” said one witness, Keairra Webb. “I ran to the car and it was like, all of a sudden, 100 police started flying, came out of nowhere.”
“There was a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspects and multiple shots rang out,” said Captain Ricardo Vazquez, with the Atlanta Police Department.
It's unclear when Green and Hammond are expected in court.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.