ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta fire officials are working to determine what caused a large house fire that injured two people.
According to a fire spokesperson, units arrived at the home on Richland Road in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night. There were heavy flames coming from the home when units arrived.
Firefighters found two middle aged adults were in the front yard suffering from smoke inhalation.
The adults were rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fire officials said there were oxygen tanks inside of the home.
