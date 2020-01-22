NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Elm Street Elementary School employees are now on paid leave after allegations of child abuse involving special education students. A spokesperson from Coweta County Schools said the allegations were made by the employees against one another.
“I’m being criminally investigated as a child abuser,” said paraprofessional Nicole Marshall.
Marshall told CBS46 News reporter Ashley Thompson that it was actually another special education teacher who was abusing students. She said she witnessed several disturbing incidents.
“This teacher picked up a shoe and threw it back at her face,” she described of one incident.
Marshall said when she reported the alleged abuse to higher-ups, it backfired. She said the other teacher claimed Marshall was the one mistreating students.
“I come in Thursday morning and that’s when I’m told I’ve been accused of abuse of a child,” she said. “I said this is obviously retaliatory.”
Jillian Wooten, who has a special needs child, said she has already pulled him out of the school.
“I did that because I felt it was a safety concern,” she said.
Although the alleged abuse happened late last year, parents are just recently finding out about it, with the superintendent saying in a letter “I am informing all parents today because this issue has been recently discussed on social media.”
“I feel like they should have been said it,” said India Johnson. “They should have said it the day it happened actually.”
The school’s principal is also now under investigation for failing to report the alleged abuse in a timely fashion. The school district said she was temporarily reassigned, received additional training on mandated reporting and was suspended without pay for two days.
“An abusive teacher would be very bad, so I think what they wanted was for this to just go away,” Marshall said.
Both the Newnan Police Department and the Coweta County School District are investigating.
