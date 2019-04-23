SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) Two people are dead following an overnight crash on I-285.
The crash happened just after midnight on the westbound lanes, near the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road.
Sandy Springs Police say a man and woman were aboard the motorcycle when they crashed into the back of the tractor trailer. The man was pronounced dead on the scene while the female passed away at an area hospital.
The truck driver did not sustain injuries.
The westbound lanes on I-285 were closed for several hours as crews cleared the crash but they've since reopened.
No identities have been released and no charges have been filed.
The crash remains under investigation.
